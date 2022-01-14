Kate Bollinger tells us about her Top 10 of 2021, touring with Faye Webster

Kate Bollinger signed to Ghostly last year, and released the very charming "Yards / Gardens," her first single for the label; she's currently working on her new album. You also may have seen Kate on tour with Real Estate last year, and very soon she'll be opening for Faye Webster on her North American tour, including the sold-out NYC stop at Webster Hall on March 1. All dates are listed below.

We also asked Kate for her list of favorite albums of 2021. "Here are 10 releases I loved from 2021, though there were many more," Kate tells us. "I decided to take a page from Sadie Dupuis' book and leave out the projects of my friends, collaborators, people I love and know personally from outside of and before music, though there are some really great projects there. Here is my list in no particular order, except for maybe roughly the order I thought of them in and then rearranged some." Check out Kate's Top 10 below.

Kate Bollinger - Top 10 Albums of 2021

Alice Phoebe Lou - Glow

This is one of the most perfect albums I’ve heard in a long time. Listening to it feels like a magical experience! Every lyric is put in a way I’ve never heard before but always subconsciously felt and every song is somehow more beautiful than the one before. And! It was produced by one of my favorite producers, David Parry, from one of my favorite bands, Loving. This album is a masterpiece and probably one of the things I listened to the most this year.

Hether - Sticky Thumb

I love this project. The writing is beautiful, the drum and guitar sounds are exactly what I like, and it doesn’t feel overanalyzed or too precious. Every song is like a wandering thought or feeling captured in a bottle and turned into some beautiful music!!!

John Andrews & The Yawns - Cookbook

This is one of my favorite projects that I found this year. It’s so beautiful that it makes me a little jealous. The songs are like poems, the production is wonderful. It’s just an all around beautiful album.

Molly Lewis -The Forgotten Edge

This is another one of my favorite projects from the past year. It’s not like anything else I’ve heard made in recent times. It feels like something from the past and makes me want to host a vaudeville show with a bunch of paper mâché puppets and Molly as the star of the show.

Jungle Green - …Will Never Make It

This band rocks so much……. I love the songwriting, the production, the melodies, and the songs are funny. They don’t take themselves too seriously, which I think is harder to come by in current music. I’m saying…this band deserves to make it!!!

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

Is this cheating? Unreleased songs from one of my favorite Joni Mitchell eras.

Alice Phoebe Lou - Child’s Play

Her second album of 2021 and this one blows my mind too! Beautiful songs and production. Child’s Play is the perfect, hopeful and joyful continuation of Glow, which was a heavier heartbreak album. This one is like a sweet relief, but with equally honest and magical songs.

Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir - I Shall Wear a Crown

One of my favorite releases of 2021 from the coolest archival label around, Numero Group, I Shall Wear a Crown by the influential gospel artist, Pastor T.L. Barrett. This is a beautiful, powerful, and joyful project - the best thing to listen to around the house.

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You Singles

I love this band! I guess it’s a group of singles leading to an album, but I wanted to include these because I trust pretty much everything this band does and I know this album will be one of my favorites.

Faye Webster - I Know I’m Funny Haha

Last but not least in any way at all - I love this album. I’ve loved Faye since I heard her self-titled album from 2017. Her melodies are beautiful, her lyrics are like stories, and the production is classy and tasteful. She just has her own thing going on and her influences aren’t overly obvious. Plus the mei ehara feature is awesome!!! I don’t think anybody else is really doing it the same way.

Kate Bollinger - 2022 Tour Dates

02/01/22 - Birmingham AL @ Saturn ^

02/03/22 - Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

02/04/22 - Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

02/05/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak ^

02/07/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent ^

02/08/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

02/09/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda ^

02/10/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda ^

02/11/22 - Oakland, CA @ New Parish ^

02/13/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

02/14/22 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

02/15/22 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore ^

02/19/22 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

02/21/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

02/22/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

02/24/22 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe ^

02/25/22 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus ^

02/28/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

03/01/22 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall ^

03/03/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater ^

03/04/22 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle ^

03/05/22 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/30/22 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club

05/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/04/22 - London, UK @ Colours

05/06/22 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

05/07/22 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

05/09/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/10/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

05/11/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/16/22 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/17/22 - Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao

05/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/20/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco

05/21/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

^ w/ Faye Webster