Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” crashes into Billboard Top 10 thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Kate Bush finally has a Top 10 hit in America with her classic "Running Up That Hill," that was first released 37 years ago as the first single from The Hounds of Love. As you probably know, the classic single is used in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, and because of it, the song found its way to the top of the Apple Music streaming charts last week, and then hit the Spotify's charts at #4. Now in its most impressive move, "Running Up That Hill" has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, zooming past its original #30 placement in 1985 all the way to #8, making it her biggest US hit ever.

Kate actually addressed her viral hit over the weekend, writing on her website, "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!" Kate added, "It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

"Running Up that Hill" is currently #8 in the UK Singles Chart as well.

For those who like stats, Stereogum notes that “Running Up That Hill” hit #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and #6 on the Streaming Songs chart with 17.5 million streams. A few of Kate's other songs -- “Cloudbusting,” “Hounds Of Love,” and “Wuthering Heights” -- are now in the Spotify Viral charts as well.

Congrats, Kate, well-deserved and sorry it took so long.

Watch the Stranger Things scene "Running Up That Hill" is used in (spoiler alert, of course) and the original music video, below.