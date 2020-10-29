Kate Clover preps debut EP (watch “Channel Zero” video)

Kate Clover has been playing around Los Angeles for a while now, and has toured with likeminded folks like Death Valley Girls and King Dude. She's finally set to release her first record, the Channel Zero EP, which she made with Brandon Welchez of Crocodiles and also features members of Davila 666.

The title track, which has been newly remixed by Carlos De La Garza (Cherry Glazerr/Bad Religion), is a terrific garage rock nugget with a little late-'70s panache in there as well, all while spinning a tale of love and the CIA's Project MKUltra. The video plays off the song's themes and features Welchez as well. The new mix premieres in this post and you can watch the video below.

Look for Kate Clover's debut EP in 2021.