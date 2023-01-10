Kate Davis announces new LP ‘Fish Bowl,’ shares “Monster Mash”

Kate Davis has announced her sophomore LP, Fish Bowl, due out March 24 via ANTI- (pre-order). Fish Bowl features previously-released single "Consequences," which Kate released when she announced her ANTI- signing in late 2022. She's now shared the second single, album opener "Monster Mash." It's a rolling, '90s-influenced indie rock cut with banging drums and noisy guitars underneath Kate's vital voice.

Fish Bowl is constructed around main character FiBo, who embarks on a hero's journey to change her life -- starting with "Monster Mash." Kate explains:

“Monster Mash” was one of the first songs that was written for the record. This is the moment where the character is abandoned by everything that she knew. And there's this feeling of isolation in living your life up to a point where you're like, ‘This is what I've chosen.’ But when you transition into a different phase of life, it’s easy to feel like a monster, to feel like you're harmful to people, or that people are fearful of you.

Listen to the single, and check out the Fish Bowl album art and tracklist below.

Fish Bowl Tracklisting

1. Monster Mash

2. Call Home

3. Fructify

4. Consequences

5. People Are Doing

6. Ride or Die

7. yoyo

8. Long Long Long

9. dd

10. Saw You Staring

11. Fish Bowl

12. Reckoning