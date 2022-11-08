Kate Davis signs to ANTI- with new single “Consequences”

NYC-based musician and songwriter Kate Davis has signed to ANTI- and released a new song, "Consequences." It's sad but catchy, an indie rock jam that dips into psychedelic sounds on the bridge. Kate threads the needle of sounding vulnerable and raw, and at the same time cool and fun, and the lyrics match: "without being emotional/just going through the motions of/one big self sabotaging empty bitch/It's scary to realize the reasons why/you wanna die/and that you would spare them of/the consequences." Listen to "Consequences" below.

Kate co-wrote Sharon Van Etten's 2019 single "Seventeen," the same year as she released Trophy, her first indie rock album after working in jazz. She followed that with Strange Boy, a full album cover of Daniel Johnston's Retired Boxer, last year.