Kate Tempest changes name to Kae, adopts they/them pronouns

Kate Tempest has announced a change of name and pronouns. Moving forward, they'll go by Kae Tempest. "It's pronounced like the letter K," Kae writes. "It's an old English word that means Jay bird. Jays are associated with communication, curiosity, adaptation to new situations and COURAGE which is the name of the game at the moment."

Instead of she/her, Kae will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, as well. "I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection," Kae writes. "This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life. And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better."

Read Kae's full statement below.

Kae's most recent album, The Book of Traps and Lessons, came out in 2019. Listen to "Holy Elixer" from it below.