Kathleen Hanna, Alice Bag, L7, Courtney Barnett & more feature on new benefit comp

A new cassette compilation, Hands Off!, benefits "the empowerment of young womxn through rock n roll." Produced by L.G. of Thelma And The Sleaze, May McDonough of The Psychedelic Cherry, Alex White of White Mystery & cassette store Tapehead City, the comp features songs from Amyl and The Sniffers, Alice Bag ft. Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe, L7, Courtney Barnett, White Mystery, Exene Cervenka, Palehound, and more. See the tracklisting below.

Hands Off! is limited to 200 pieces, and proceeds go to organizations "that focus on the empowerment of young women." Here's what L.G. has to say about it:

This is a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behavior in the rock scene. The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn, as a collective force for change. Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow inclusion accessibility for all artists. fuck boys clubs

Hands Off! Tracklisting

SIDE A

1. Amyl and The Sniffers - Pleasure Forever

2. Alice Bag feat: Kathleen Hanna & Allison Wolfe - 77

3. White Mystery - Good Girl

4. L7 - Fast And Frightening

5. The May Company - The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion

6. Courtney Barnett - I'm Not Your Mother, I'm Not Your Bitch

7. KO Newborn - Maybe

8. Exene Cervenka - Already In Love

9. Kairos Creature Club - Voodoo Success

10. FEELS - Anyways

11. The Royal They - C.N.T.

SIDE B

12. Palehound - Killer

13. Groupie - Poor You

14. Thelma and The Sleaze - In Prison

15. Shadow Show - The Alchemist

16. Blacker Face - Punk Song

17. Krystal Metcalfe - Fearless

18. Gymshorts - You Blew It

19. Clickbait - Heat!

20. The Black Tones - Mama! There's A Spider in My Room!

21. Karen Meat - Synthetic

22. The Exbats - One Foot in the Light