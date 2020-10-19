Kathleen Hanna, Alice Bag, L7, Courtney Barnett & more feature on new benefit comp
A new cassette compilation, Hands Off!, benefits "the empowerment of young womxn through rock n roll." Produced by L.G. of Thelma And The Sleaze, May McDonough of The Psychedelic Cherry, Alex White of White Mystery & cassette store Tapehead City, the comp features songs from Amyl and The Sniffers, Alice Bag ft. Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe, L7, Courtney Barnett, White Mystery, Exene Cervenka, Palehound, and more. See the tracklisting below.
Hands Off! is limited to 200 pieces, and proceeds go to organizations "that focus on the empowerment of young women." Here's what L.G. has to say about it:
This is a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behavior in the rock scene. The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn, as a collective force for change. Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow inclusion accessibility for all artists. fuck boys clubs
Hands Off! Tracklisting
SIDE A
1. Amyl and The Sniffers - Pleasure Forever
2. Alice Bag feat: Kathleen Hanna & Allison Wolfe - 77
3. White Mystery - Good Girl
4. L7 - Fast And Frightening
5. The May Company - The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion
6. Courtney Barnett - I'm Not Your Mother, I'm Not Your Bitch
7. KO Newborn - Maybe
8. Exene Cervenka - Already In Love
9. Kairos Creature Club - Voodoo Success
10. FEELS - Anyways
11. The Royal They - C.N.T.
SIDE B
12. Palehound - Killer
13. Groupie - Poor You
14. Thelma and The Sleaze - In Prison
15. Shadow Show - The Alchemist
16. Blacker Face - Punk Song
17. Krystal Metcalfe - Fearless
18. Gymshorts - You Blew It
19. Clickbait - Heat!
20. The Black Tones - Mama! There's A Spider in My Room!
21. Karen Meat - Synthetic
22. The Exbats - One Foot in the Light