Kathleen Hanna, Phoebe Bridgers, Tenacious D & more playing virtual Planned Parenthood benefit

Panache Booking already held their annual Valentines Day Village of Love Planned Parenthood benefits in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami in February (raising over $40,000 for PP in the process), and now they're bringing it back early, for an online edition this month. It streams on Sunday, October 25 at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT) on Live.ly, and features a stacked lineup of musicians performing original songs and covers, including Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-Lo, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo Amarante, Soko, SPELLLING, Tenacious D and Weyes Blood. Comedian Eric Andre and DJ Jonathan Toubin will also be on hand, and they're promising a raffle, a silent auction, a dance party room, and "other surprises."

"Now is a really crucial time where Planned Parenthood really needs our support more than ever," organizers write. "As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out the vote."

Tickets for the virtual benefit are on sale now.