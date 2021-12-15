Kathleen Hanna, Screaming Females & more musicians pay tribute to bell hooks

Visionary feminist author, activist, and teacher bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins, has passed away at the age of 69. Her family confirmed the news, writing in a press release that they are "deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored her request to transition at home with family and friends by her side."

"Gloria was a native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky," the family's press release continues. "Born September 25, 1952, to Veodis and Rosa Bell Watkins, she was the fourth of seven siblings. In 1978, she published her first book of poems, And There We Wept, under the pen name bell hooks, honoring our great-grandmother. Her written works include some 40 books that are now published in 15 different languages making her an international favorite loved by many. The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer."

Following And There We Wept, hooks, who said in interviews that she used her great-grandmother's name in lower case as a pen name to emphasize the "substance of books, not who I am," published Ain't I a Woman?: Black women and feminism in 1981. She went on to release more than 40 books, including essays, poetry, children's books, and works about feminism, racism, and more.

Among the outpourings of tributes to hooks on social media have been messages from musicians and bands, including Kathleen Hanna, Screaming Females, Little Simz, M Lamar, Girlpool,, and MUNA. Read their tributes below.

Sadie Dupuis also just retweeted this 2015 tweet: