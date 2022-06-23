Katie Bejsiuk (fka Free Cake For Every Creature) releasing debut LP, playing shows (hear “Onion Grass”)

Katie Bejsiuk, formerly known as Free Cake For Every Creature, is releasing her debut album under her own name, The Woman on the Moon, due out Friday (6/24) via Double Double Whammy. Ahead of its release, she's shared one more single, "Onion Grass," and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by V Haddad, below. Like previous singles, it's a raw, intimate folk track, that's immediately warm and appealing despite its spare structure.

Katie is playing a few shows next month to celebrate the release of The Woman on the Moon, in Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on July 18, with Swanning), Philadelphia (Johnny Brenda's on July 19, with Swanning and 22º Halo), and Washington DC (Comet Ping Pong on July 20, with Ava Mirzadegan). Tickets to all three are on sale now.

KATIE BEJSIUK - THE WOMAN ON THE MOON

1. Mothers Records

2. Feels Right

3. Vespers

4. Onion Grass

5. Candy Cigarettes

6. Little Sister

7. Fly Through

8. Tourmaline

9. Said No

10. Olive, NY

11. Queen Anastasia

12. Nightloop

KATIE BEJSIUK: 2022 TOUR

7/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

7/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

7/20 - Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong