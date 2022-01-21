Katie Dey announces new LP ‘forever music,’ shares two singles

Experimental Australian musician Katie Dey is self-releasing a new album, forever music, due out on January 28. It'll be a Bandcamp exclusive initially, although Katie says "it may be released on streaming services in the future if i feel like it." She continues:

forever music is about the eternal power of music and genuine love between women.

its about staying alive as long as possible, in defiance against all odds,

through life-threatening sickness in world made to hurt u,

doing what little things possible to care for the people you love the most. i think it’s the most vulnerable and straightforward music i’ve ever made.

my voice is frequently unfiltered and dry and i tried to keep the songwriting and production as efficient and minimal as possible.

i was inspired by musicians including but not limited to : tori amos, utada hikaru, prince, ryuichi sakamoto, regina spektor, jpegmafia, & hatsune miku.

it was written / performed / produced / mixed / mastered by me at my home in melbourne australia.

The first two singles are "unfurl" and "real love," and you can hear those (and watch the video for "real love") below.

Katie Dey - Forever Music loading...

KATIE DEY - FOREVER MUSIC TRACKLIST

1. unfurl

2. real love

3. no love for songs

4. fuckboy

5. sharp teeth

6. equidistant

7. impossible

8. happy girl

9. forever music

10. rot with me