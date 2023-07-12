Kaytraminé (Kaytranada & Aminé) announce first tour
Kaytraminé, aka Kaytranada and Aminé, have announced a tour in support of their self-titled debut album, marking their first trek as a duo. The five-date tour hits Montreal, Portland, Chicago, NYC, and LA. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/14) at 10 AM local time.
The NYC date is September 14 at Brooklyn Mirage. All dates are listed below.
Kaytraminé -- 2023 Tour Dates
9/7 - Montréal, Quebec @ Off Piknic
9/9 - Portland, Oregon @ McMenamins Edgefield
9/12 - Chicago, Illinois @ The Salt Shed
9/14 - Brooklyn, New York @ The Brooklyn Mirage
9/16 - Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre