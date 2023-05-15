Kaytraminé share “Rebuke” & LP tracklist (ft. Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, more)

Kaytraminé, aka the collaborative project of Kaytranada and Aminé, have released another single from their upcoming self-titled album. "Rebuke" is summer-ready, with shimmery production and cool verses at a chilled tempo. It follows lead single "4EVA," which features Pharrell Williams. Listen to "Rebuke" below.

The duo shared the full tracklist for the album, revealing features by Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, and Amaarae are still to come. Kaytraminé is due on May 19, and you can see the tracklist below.

Kaytraminé Tracklist

1. Who He Iz

2. letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

3. 4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)

4. Westside

5. Master P (feat. Big Sean)

6. Rebuke

7. Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)

8. STFU3

9. Ugh Ugh

10. Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)

11. K&A