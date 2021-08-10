Kaytranada announces fall North American tour
Kaytranada has announced a North American tour this fall. Starting in September, he has shows in Seattle, Denver, San Diego, Montreal, Washington Dc, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, San Francosco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Boston, Toronto, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on October 14 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is on October 31 at The Shrine Expo Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday, August 11 at noon.
Stream Kaytranada's 2019 sophomore album Bubba below.
KAYTRANADA: 2021 TOUR
09/04 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out
09/18 - Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase
09/26 - San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
10/08 - Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronik
10/13 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Great Hall @ Avant Gardner
10/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku: Planet B
10/23 - Miami, FL @ III Points
10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
10/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall
11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall
11/13 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
12/03 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Wallercreek Amphitheater
12/08 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/30 - Toronto, ON @ History