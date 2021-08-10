Kaytranada announces fall North American tour

Kaytranada has announced a North American tour this fall. Starting in September, he has shows in Seattle, Denver, San Diego, Montreal, Washington Dc, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, San Francosco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Boston, Toronto, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on October 14 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is on October 31 at The Shrine Expo Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday, August 11 at noon.

Stream Kaytranada's 2019 sophomore album Bubba below.

KAYTRANADA: 2021 TOUR

09/04 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

09/18 - Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase

09/26 - San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

10/08 - Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronik

10/13 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Great Hall @ Avant Gardner

10/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Buku: Planet B

10/23 - Miami, FL @ III Points

10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

10/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

12/03 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Wallercreek Amphitheater

12/08 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/30 - Toronto, ON @ History