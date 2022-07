Kaytranada playing Brooklyn after The Weeknd tour

Kaytranada is currently on the road with The Weeknd -- the tour just hit the NYC area -- but when that wraps up in early September, he'll head back this way to headline Brooklyn Mirage on 9/8. Tickets go on presale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM and you can sign up for that now.

Kaytranada also plays Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic in August and San Francisco's Portola fest in September. Read our review of the NYC stop on The Weeknd's tour, and check out all Kaytranada dates below.

attachment-kaytranada-brooklyn-mirage loading...

KAYTRANADA - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 21, 2022 - GILLETTE STADIUM - FOXBOROUGH, MA

JUL 23, 2022 - JUL 24, 2022 - FLOAT FEST - GONZALES, TX

JUL 24, 2022 - FORD FIELD - DETROIT, MI

JUL 24, 2022 - SOLDIER FIELD - CHICAGO, IL

JUL 30, 2022 - FEDEXFIELD - WASHINGTON, DC

AUG 4, 2022 - RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM - TAMPA, FL

AUG 6, 2022 - HARD ROCK STADIUM - MIAMI, FL

AUG 18, 2022 - EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH - DENVER, CO

AUG 20, 2022 - ALLEGIANT STADIUM - LAS VEGAS, NV

AUG 23, 2022 - BC PLACE - VANCOUVER, CANADA

AUG 27, 2022 - AUG 28, 2022 - THIS AIN'T NO PICNIC - PASADENA, CA

AUG 30, 2022 - STATE FARM STADIUM - PHOENIX, AZ

SEP 2, 2022 - SOFI STADIUM - LOS ANGELES, CA

SEP 2, 2022 - T-MOBILE ARENA - LAS VEGAS, NV

SEP 3, 2022 - SOFI STADIUM - LOS ANGELES, CA

SEP 4, 2022 - NORTH COAST FESTIVAL - CHICAGO, IL

SEP 8, 2022 - BROOKLYN MIRAGE - BROOKLYN, IL

SEP 24, 2022 - PORTOLA MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAN FRANCISCO, CA