Kaytranada, Snoh Aalegra & Mike Dean replacing Doja Cat to open The Weeknd’s tour

Doja Cat was set to support The Weeknd on his stadium tour this summer, but she dropped off to recover from tonsil surgery. With the tour beginning in just over a week, The Weeknd has now announced new openers for the shows. Variety reports that Mike Dean, playing an "improv synth set," will join him for the whole tour, with Kaytranada and Snoh Aalegra each on the lineup by date, as well. See all dates below.

The tour kicks off at Toronto's Rogers Centre on July 8, and there's an NYC show on July 16 at MetLife Stadium. Both are with Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

We listed The Weeknd's 2022 album Dawn FM as one of our 50 favorite albums of the year so far; it's also on the 2022 Polaris Prize Long List. Stream it below.

Snoh Aalegra made our list of 15 R&B songs that defined 2021.

THE WEEKND: 2022 TOUR

FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre*

THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field*

SAT 16-Jul New York, NY MetLife Stadium*

THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium*

SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field*

WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field*

SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedEx Field*

THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium*

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium*

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium^

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High*

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium*

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place*

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field^

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium^

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium*

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*

SAT 3-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*

*With Kaytranada and Mike Dean

^With Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean