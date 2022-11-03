KCRW releasing ’80s/’90s recordings of R.E.M., Tom Waits, Meat Puppets, more

KCRW has unearthed 50 live recordings from their archives, most of which haven't been heard since their original air dates in the '80s and '90s. The collection, which has been newly remastered, includes live tapes of R.E.M., Tom Waits, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Meat Puppets, Harry Dean Stanton, The Church, Robyn Hitchcock, Concrete Blonde, Lyle Lovett, Sarah McLachlan, Suzanne Vega, Camper Van Beethoven, The Chills, Cowboy Junkies, The dB's, The Dream Syndicate, Nick Lowe, Throwing Muses, Steve Wynn, and more. Check out the full list of recordings below, and listen to the Bent By Nature archive when it's released on November 14 on KCRW; members get early access starting Friday (11/4).

In addition to the music archive, KCRW has launched a streaming service called BENT24, which will air archived interviews from 1981-1991 hosted by late DJ Deirdre O'Donoghue, the subject of their "Bent by Nature" podcast. BENT24 features archival interviews with Brian Wilson, Brian Eno, David Lowery, Michael Stipe, Joe Strummer, Jonathan Demme, Paul Westerberg, Robert Fripp, and more.

BENT BY NATURE: ARCHIVAL PERFORMANCES

Luka Bloom (4/26/1990)

The Blue Aeroplanes (7/18/1990)

Camper Van Beethoven (8/10/1987)

Camper Van Beethoven (9/14/1989)

Peter Case (8/7/1989)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (3/3/1989)

The Chills (5/10/1990)

The Church (3/24/1988)

Shawn Colvin (11/20/1989)

Concrete Blonde (4/23/1987)

Cowboy Junkies (12/6/1988)

Cowboy Junkies (2/19/1990)

The dB's (12/3/1987)

Downy Mildew (12/20/1990)

The Dream Syndicate (2/27/1986)

The Dream Syndicate (7/14/1988)

Fetchin Bones (10/16/1989)

Glass Eye (9/3/1987)

Glass Eye (2/21/1990)

John Wesley Harding and the Deceivers (6/10/1991)

Hetch Hetchy (5/31/1990)

Hex (1/21/1991)

Peter Himmelman (5/29/1991)

Robyn Hitchcock (4/24/1989)

Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, & Ilene Markell (7/19/1990)

Hurrah! (11/19/1987)

Paul Kelly & The Messengers (10/7/1988)

Kitchens of Distinction (2/14/1991)

Daniel Lanois (12/11/1990)

Love Tractor (1/8/1990)

Love Tractor (6/26/1989)

Lyle Lovett (4/26/1989)

Nick Lowe (2/26/1990)

Sarah McLachlan (3/30/1989)

Meat Puppets (1/16/1986)

The Mighty Lemon Drops (5/12/1988)

Aaron Neville (10/15/1990)

Pere Ubu (as Petit Ubu) (6/14/1991)

Sam Phillips (6/6/1991)

Poi Dog Pondering (6/13/1988)

R.E.M. (4/3/1991)

The Railway Children (9/21/1988)

The Reivers (1/29/1988)

Shelleyan Orphan (7/9/1989)

The Silos (4/18/1990)

Harry Dean Stanton (6/24/1987)

Martin Stephenson & The Daintees (9/20/1990)

Syd Straw, Peter Holsapple, & Ilene Markell (9/4/1986)

Syd Straw & Marc Ribot (8/23/1990)

That Petrol Emotion (10/26/1989)

Throwing Muses (5/27/1991)

Timbuk 3 (8/11/1988)

Suzanne Vega (4/10/1985)

Tom Waits (8/24/1987)

Steve Wynn (12/9/1987)

Dwight Yoakam & The Babylonian Cowboys (7/30/1986)