Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announce first show in 21 years

Keanu Reeves' '90s-era band Dogstar are back in action and working on new music. While they have yet to share details, like when said music will be out, they will probably play a new song or two at their first show in 21 years, which is happening soon. Very soon. The band, which also includes singer/guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, posted on their Instagram today that they've been added to the lineup of BottleRock Napa on Saturday, March 27.

"We’ve just been added to BottleRock! We are over the moon," they wrote, adding that they're playing pretty earlier on the Saturday, 2:15 PM, playing alongside Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Lizzo, Leon Bridges,Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

As for the new material, Dogstar are in the studio with producer Dave Trumfio (Pulsars) and engineer Ruddy Lee Cullers at Kingsize Soundlabs in Los Angeles.

Will there be more shows? Sounds like it. "Gearing up for a fun summer ahead," the band wrote a couple weeks back. Stay tuned.