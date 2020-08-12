Keaton Henson announces new LP ft. Radiohead’s Phil Selway, shares “Prayer”

British singer and songwriter Keaton Henson announced his first album since 2016 (when he released the great Kindly Now), Monument, due out October 23 via Play It Again Sam. It deals with his father, who passed away two days before the album was done being recorded, and his decades-long struggle with chronic illness.

"I suppose it is, at its heart, much like my first record," Keaton says, "a collection of things I wanted to say, just so they’re out of my system, and not necessarily for anyone else to hear. I made it at home, mostly alone, to the sound of birds and rainstorms, at strange hours of day and night. But, once the bones were recorded, I was somewhat unexpectedly joined by an amazing group of people, who came to musically lift me on their shoulders, and take these unsaid feelings to another plain in terms of sound."

Radiohead's Philip Selway contributes drums and percussion to Monument, and Leo Abrahams (guitars) and Charlotte Harding (saxophone) are also featured on the album. You can see the cover art below.

Keaton's already shared "Ontario" and "Career Day" from the album, and now he's shared a third single, "Prayer," which you can hear below. It's a fragile but gorgeous track, and about it, he says, "'Prayer' is a meditation on the act of preparing to lose someone, in whatever form that takes. It’s about the feeling of helplessness, and the realisation that there are no words you can say to someone before they leave that will make it less painful when they do, as much as we feel like there must be. The orchestral section is a more personal statement; I didn’t know what to say to my dad before he left and I don’t really know what to say now, so it is, for once in the record, just simply goodbye."

Keaton Henson: Monument Tracklisting

Ambulance

Self Portrait

Ontario

Career Day

Prayer

While I Can

Bed

The Grand Old Reason

Husk

Thesis

Bygones