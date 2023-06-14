Keaton Henson tells us about the influences behind new LP ‘House Party’

Keaton Henson just released House Party, a concept album where the singer-songwriter stars as an alternate version of himself who is obsessed with pop stardom. "I wanted to make an upbeat confident pop record about depression and being a performer," Keaton says, "written from the viewpoint of an artist who has hollowed himself out over a long career in the name of success, an alternate universe version of me, who is left empty and lonely from climbing to the top, but is still only able to express these feelings in the language of confident, performative pop songs." You can listen to the whole thing below.

We asked Keaton to tell us about the inspirations behind House Party and he sent us a list of 10 songs, including Randy Newman, The Replacements, Otis Redding, Songs: Ohia, and more. Read that and his commentary on each song below.

--

KEATON HENSON - 10 SONGS THAT INFLUENCED 'HOUSE PARTY'

Randy Newman - I Want You to Hurt Like I Do

Randy Newman’s songwriting inspires me in more ways than i can express. but this song particularly came up when writing my record. in its paradoxicality, bitter anti-heroic loneliness, and the fact that he has said he wanted it to be a big celebrity sing along like “we are the world”. the closing track of my record “hide those feelings” is a similar thing. a lighters up moment of human disfunction.

--

Ry Cooder- Dark End of the Street (Old Grey Whistle Test 1977)

i watch this clip probably more than any other. its total lightning in a bottle, and some of the best vocal performance ever captured (Terry Evans is potentially not human). but i took inspiration specifically from the dynamics and guitar sounds for a lot of my record.

-

Bob Seger- Night Moves

this song weirdly was the conception of the idea for “house party” i was listening to this song as i had many times in my life, but somehow only then noticed the quiet section at 3:00, and realised suddenly how lonely the protagonist is. and how much the parties and Americana road-trip dive bars are clearly covering a deep hole. “its funny how the night moves, when you just don’t seem to have as much to lose”

it's the musical equivalent of a cigarette outside at 3am, when you’re suddenly left with only your thoughts, regrets and the sound of your cigarette-end crackling in the quiet.

--

Marcel Marceau

this was also a major conception moment. this amazing representation of an artist stuck within his persona, trying desperately to be what he was before, while also playing off the struggle as part of the act.

i just thought ‘what if the smile was guitar solos and pop hooks.

--

The Replacements- Can't Hardly Wait

this always felt sonically like a perfect reference for my album. really bright and hooky, very radio, but his voice has clearly seen some darkness and feels almost too human and gritty to be paired with the rest of the song. paul westerberg always felt to me like a punk ate a popstar.

--

Songs: Ohia- Just Be Simple

similarly to the replacements, Jason Molina was a totally brilliant all time classic songwriter, but the darkness h’;s experienced can’t help but show in his lyrics and the way he sings.

i relate to him as a musician in that i think i also am not an amazing singer, but i almost just pretend and sing as if i am.

--

Otis Redding-That's How Strong My Love Is

i referenced Steve Cropper’s sliding lead guitar parts for a lot of the parts in my record. that really supportive soul sound which backs up, stays away from, and dances around the lead vocal.

also Otis is just undeniable and i think should be on every playlist.

--

Fatlip - What’s Up Fatlip

i’ve always been in love with the brutality of this song. in hip hop, a genre that is so built around confidence and brag rap. the honesty and total vulnerability lip shows here is incredible. but similar to my record, its couched in a beat that feels strangely uplifting, almost childlike.

--

Danielle Fricke - Dizzy

this feels a bit of a cheat. but i couldn’t honestly put together a list of inspirations without my wife Danielle, its not a musical reference and i hope its not gross, but a few of the songs on house party are directly about my feelings about her and her kindness, and i feel like in this song and video her kindness specifically seems to shine through.

--

Janice Ian - Stars

i think this may be one the greatest songs ever written. for me it is a total masterpiece, no holes, every line is emotionally devastating and something i wish i’d written.

and for me it completely sums up what it feels like to be unhappy while an artist, which is essentially all i wanted to explore in my album. i think maybe i wrote house party just as a means to have an excuse to talk about this song.

--