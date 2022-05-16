Kehlani announces tour w/ Rico Nasty & Destin Conrad (Radio City Music Hall, more)

Kehlani released their third album, Blue Water Road, in April, and they've now announced a tour supporting it. They'll hit the road in North America starting in the end of July and be out through the fall, with stops in Miami, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and more, before heading to Europe and the UK in November and December. Support for the North American dates comes from the great Rico Nasty, with Destin Conrad opening all shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on August 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 17 at 10 AM.

Blue Water Road features Syd, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, Blxst, Justin Bieber, and Ambré, and you can stream it below.

Rico Nasty released her first single of the year, "Vaderz," last month, and appeared with Doja Cat at Coachella.

Destin Conrad is also currently opening Syd's tour (including the upcoming show at Brooklyn Steel on May 29), and recently released his first single of 2022, the airy R&B of "Unpredictable" ft. Kiana Ledé. He released his debut project Colorway last year.

KEHLANI: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

