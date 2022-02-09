Keith Buckley makes live debut of “Thing With Feathers,” discusses Every Time I Die: “not the end”

More and more details are still coming out about Every Time I Die's messy, heartbreaking breakup, and the latest came from frontman Keith Buckley on stage at a solo show in London on Monday night (2/7). Metal Hammer posted a transcription of Keith's lengthy speech, which, among other things, included this: "It is not the end of anything: I can't even say what the state of the band is right now. I don't know what the future holds, but I know that, right now, this is exactly where I fucking want to be, and I'm very thankful to be here." It's not much, but for those looking for a glimmer of hope that ETID may in fact return one day, this might be the closest thing we've seen so far.

Keith also said:

I think that it’s an objective fact that Every Time I Die existed for longer than most bands, so there was something in that formula that was alchemic, that was completely singular to us. And I think it was the rivalry… I think it was just those two forces constantly battling which kept pushing the band along. And once I got sober, and I realised that that was a very antiquated way to power shit… [I thought] we don’t need to push the band forward with negativity, we can talk about things now.

[...] I really felt that [momentarily isolating himself from the band] was a good thing good thing for everyone, because I knew that there was friction between Jordan and I. There were a lot of things that happened during the pandemic that still haven’t come out between he and I that led to this, there were multiple attempts at communication, therapy and everything. I love therapy… and I went to it, and I encouraged it for the band, but it was cut off, and I didn’t know why.

I just feel like I was looked at in bad faith, and I understand that, because I was an alcoholic and I did a lot of terrible things, and so it’s easy to see someone who’s constantly fucking up their own life and just realise that every decision they make is gonna suck, no matter what… And I know that that bad faith filter had been put on for 20 years…

All I hoped to do was get a clean start and say, take all those filters away and try to look at me now as someone who is totally changing the way they’re living and thinking and speaking and interacting and communicating, and give it a chance: just pretend that I’m not the guy that you got used to. And they couldn’t do it. And it broke my heart.

On that [final Every Time I Die] tour…it was undeniable that I was performing better than I ever have. I was at the top of my fucking game. And I did not see this coming… I was led to believe that everything I was doing was working for the betterment of the band.

I wanted the band to come out of the pandemic shot out of a fucking cannon, Because I knew that [2021 album] Radical was going to do it for us, it was going to be the one that finally got us to a Mastodon level, or whatever… I’d come out of a marriage with a new approach, and a new confidence to life…and I just wanted the band to have their time to shine.

It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking. However, it is not the end of anything: I can’t even say what the state of the band is right now.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that, right now, this is exactly where I fucking want to be, and I’m very thankful to be here.