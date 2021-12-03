Keith Buckley responds to Every Time I Die continuing tour without him (update: shows cancelled)

UPDATE: Every Time I Die have now removed their statement from social media, and the remaining three dates of the tour were cancelled.

Every Time I Die had been on tour supporting their excellent ninth album Radical, and the band had posted a statement that frontman Keith Buckley would sit out the last three shows for mental health reasons, but after Keith responded to the statement on Twitter, the statement was taken down. The band had said:

Mental Health is a real issue and when not treated has an impact on so many people. Keith needs to take this time to rest and prepare for the holiday shows and we wish him a quick recovery. We also understand that so many of you have been looking forward to these last few shows on our tour. We don't want to let you down so we’ll be playing these last three shows without a vocalist. Like Keith always says ’this mic is your mic’. So come and help us finish up this tour. Anyone that no longer wants to attend will be given refunds at point of purchase.

Keith first wrote, "caring for my own mental health has taken priority over EVERYTHING else in my life. the Love it has brought to everything I do has been clear to everyone that has seen me and I value my progress way too much to allow a setback. I am taking a hiatus from ETID to prepare for TTS." And after the band's statement came out, he added, in a series of tweets:

now that I have seen the “official statement” indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID. and trust I have receipts. while meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. their statement is proof. traveling separately, away from alcohol and the behaviors of those who choose to drink, has brought me peace of mind and has made me the best performer I have ever been. I love the ETID community and finally felt like I was giving back in a meaningful way. and I will continue to. being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being hurts me deeply, but trust me when I say I am the most mentally fit I have ever been. this decision was made to protect myself from my own sibling.

The cancelled dates include Huntington, WV tonight (12/3), Richmond on Saturday (12/4), and Virginia Beach on (12/5). ETID's stacked 'Tid the Season holiday shows in Buffalo on December 10 and 11 appear to still be on. In 2022, they're scheduled to hit the road with Underoath, including shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 17 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below. Stay tuned for any further updates.

Before the shows were cancelled, ETID's tourmates '68 (the current band of The Chariot/Norma Jean vocalist Josh Scogin) also had to drop off the last three dates of the tour, because of a positive COVID test. The band wrote:

Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be at the next 3 shows on this wonderful @everytimeidie tour. Apparently, the COVID finally caught up to us… we both feel fine enough but for obvious reasons we must do the right thing. So…..we love you all. And will see you very soon.

As of now, '68 are still on board for 'Tid the Season.

The ETID/'68 tour also included Candy on all dates except these last three shows. Candy are also about to begin a tour with Show Me The Body at Brooklyn's Warsaw on Saturday (12/4) (tickets). Their 2018 LP Good To Feel was recently repressed on cloudy green vinyl.

Every Time I Die -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

12/03 Huntington, WV – The Loud

12/04 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

12/05 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

12/10-11 Buffalo, NY ‘TID The Season

with Underoath

2/18 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

2/19 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

2/20 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

2/23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

2/24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

2/25 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

2/26 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

2/28 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO

3/1 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater

3/2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

3/4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

3/5 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

3/7 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

3/8 Chicago, IL Radius

3/9 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

3/11 Toronto, ON History

3/12 Cleveland, OH Agora

3/13 Wallingford, CT The Dome

3/14 Boston, MA House of Blues

3/15 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

3/17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

3/18 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

3/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

3/20 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

3/22 Cincinnati, OH ICON

3/23 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

3/25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle