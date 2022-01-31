Keith Moon biopic ‘The Real Me’ set to start filming this summer

A long-in-the-works biopic The Who's late wildman drummer Keith Moon is finally set to start production this June. Variety reports that the film, currently titled The Real Me, has Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend on board as executive producers, with Paul Whittington (The Crown) directing the script by Jeff Pope (Stan and Ollie).

Roger Daltrey has been trying to get a Keith Moon film off the ground for over a decade. Variety reports that no one has been cast in the lead role, but “It’s going to be very, very dependent on the actor and the actor’s eyes,” Daltrey told BBC6 in 2018, “Because you’ve got to cast it completely from the eyes because Moon had extraordinary eyes.”

Keith Moon died on September 7, 1978 of an accidental overdose of the prescription drug Heminevrin, just a few weeks after the release of The Who's Who Are You. Watch Keith in action in the "Who Are You" video below.

