Keith Morris on punks vs hippies, The Doors, Grateful Dead, CIA conspiracy theories & more

It's been a busy year for punk and hardcore legend Keith Morris, and we're thrilled to have him as the latest guest of the BrooklynVegan podcast. His classic, massively influential band Circle Jerks recently put out some awesome reissues on Trust Records and celebrated with a 40th anniversary tour that found them joined by 7Seconds and Negative Approach. Circle Jerks will also ring in 2023 with a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas with the Misfits.

Meanwhile, Keith's newer band OFF! recently released their new album Free LSD, and they're also working on an accompanying film of the same name, which will feature appearances from D. H. Peligro of the Dead Kennedys, David Yow of The Jesus Lizard, and more. OFF! were also supposed to tour soon but had to postpone due to drummer Justin Brown being hospitalized.

Keith talked a lot about the new OFF! album and film during our interview, as well as his recent Circle Jerks plans, and the always-outspoken punk legend also touched on everything from punks vs hippies, to why he doesn't think it's accurate to call the '70s the "first wave" of punk, to CIA conspiracy theories, to Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles to The Doors to Grateful Dead to Metallica, and the one time that Circle Jerks played with Danzig-era Misfits back in the day. It was a very interesting conversation, and you can listen on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

