Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples & more playing 2022 Love Rocks NYC benefit

The 2022 edition of annual benefit concert Love Rocks NYC happens March 10 at Beacon Theater. This year's lineup includes a rare reunion of Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, plus Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose and Connor Kennedy. Also on hand will be hosts Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa, Kiefer Sutherland and Michelle Buteau.

As usual, former Letterman band bassist Will Lee is the show's music director, and the house band features Larry Campbell, Steve Gadd, Eric Krasno, Pedrito Martinez, Shawn Pelton, Ricky Peterson, and Jeff Young.

Tickets for Love Rocks NYC go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM with presale starting Thursday at 10 AM. Proceeds benefit, as always, God's Love We Deliver.

Check out the announcement video and poster below.