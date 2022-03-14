Keith Richards & The X‐Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples and more played Love Rocks NYC (pics, video)

The 2022 edition of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert happened Thursday, March 10 at Beacon Theatre. As usual, it was a star-studded affair, including big name music performers, comedians and actors coming out to support the God's Love We Deliver organization. Pictures from the night by P Squared are in this post.

The biggest deal of the evening was a rare reunion of Keith Richard & The X-Pensive Winos. Introduced by Laurence Fishburne, they got the biggest reaction of the night, and played "999" and Rolling Stones songs "You Got the Silver" and "Before They Make the Run" with Will Lee, the night's house band leader, filling in on bass. You can watch their whole set below.

Also playing the 2022 Love Rocks benefit: Mavis Staples, who covered Talking Heads' "Slippery People" before performing Staples Singers' classic "I'll Take You There"; Melissa Etheridge, who covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and was joined by photographer and musician Danny Clinch for "I'm the Only One"; Ivan Neville, who covered The Faces' "Ooh La La" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley" with David Shaw; and Bill Murray, who hammed it up and sang Wilson Pickett's "In the Midnight Hour."

There was also Maggie Rose, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Anders Osborne, Hozier, Ben Harper, Celisse, Connor Kennedy, and Warren Hayes, who was joined by surprise guest Jackson Browne for "Running on Empty," which closed out the night's main set. Things ended with everyone back on stage to cover "Like a Rolling Stone."

Check out the full Love Rocks NYC 2022 setlist below.

LOVE ROCKS NYC 2022 setlist (via)

Inland Empire (with Ben Harper)

When the Levee Breaks (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover) (with Ben Harper) (+ Danny Clinch)

Learning to Fly (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover) (with Connor Kennedy)

Get There (with Celisse Henderson)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover) (with Celisse Henderson)

In the Midnight Hour (Wilson Pickett cover) (with Bill Murray) (+ Jimmy Vivino, Bernie WIlliams)

Lonely Town, Lonely Street (Bill Withers cover) (with Maggie Rose)

Slippery People (Talking Heads cover) (with Mavis Staples)

I'll Take You There (The Staple Singers cover) (with Mavis Staples) (+ Bernie Williams)

Nightflyer (Allison Russell cover) (with Allison Russell) (+ SistaStrings)

Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (Stevie Nicks cover) (with Allison Russell) (+ Hozier)

She's A Self Made Man (with Larkin Poe)

Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo (Rick Derringer cover) (with Larkin Poe) (+ Tyler Bryant)

Dixie Chicken (Little Feat cover) (with Anders Osborne) (+ Danny Clinch, Connor Kennedy, Ivan Neville)

999 (Keith Richards cover) (with Keith Richards and The X‐Pensive Winos) (Will Lee on bass)

You Got the Silver (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Keith Richards and The X‐Pensive Winos) (Will Lee on bass)

Before They Make Me Run (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Keith Richards and The X‐Pensive Winos) (Will Lee on bass)

Work Song (Hozier cover) (with Hozier) (+ Celisse Henderson)

Changes (David Bowie cover) (with Hozier)

Come Together (The Beatles cover) (with Melissa Etheridge)

I'm the Only One (Melissa Etheridge cover) (with Danny Clinch) (+ Melissa Etheridge)

Ooh La La (Faces cover) (with David Shaw) (+ Ivan Neville)

Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) (with David Shaw) (+ Ivan Neville)

Just Another Rider (Gregg Allman cover) (with Warren Haynes)

I've Been Loving You Too Long (Otis Redding cover) (with Warren Haynes)

Running on Empty (Jackson Browne cover) (with Jackson Browne) (+ Warren Haynes)

All-Artists finale

Like a Rolling Stone (Bob Dylan cover) (with all the event's performers)