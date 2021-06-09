KeiyaA announces 2021 tour

Lo-fi bedroom R&B singer KeiyaA has announced an international 2021 tour in support of her excellent 2020 debut album Forever, Ya Girl. It kicks off with a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show on 8/27 in Prospect Park with the amazing bill of Yaeji (who headlines) and Nappy Nina, and then KeiyaA does a headlining East Coast/Midwest run surrounding Pitchfork Festival before wrapping up at LA's El Cid on October 1. In November, she does a Europe run surrounding Iceland Airwaves and Le Guess Who?. She also plays Primavera Sound 2022.

The headlining East Coast shows include a Brooklyn date at Baby's All Right on September 18. All dates are listed below.

KeiyaA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/11 - Locorotondo, Italy @ Locus Festival

8/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival w/ Yaeji, Nappy Nina

9/7 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

9/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse at Mr Smalls

9/12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

9/15 - Detroit, MI @ Underground @ DIME

9/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

9/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

9/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

11/3 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/4 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

11/5 - Oslo, Norway @ Krøsset

11/6 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Oceanen

11/8 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Ideal

11/9 - Aarhus, Denmark @ A-Huset

11/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso*

11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique*

11/12 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/13 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

11/14 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/15 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

11/16 - Manchester, UK @ YES

11/17 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/18 - London, UK @ Electrowerkz*

11/19 - Paris, France @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde

11/20 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik*

11/21 - Milan, Italy @ Biko*

11/23 - Vienna, Austria @ Sass*

11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine*

11/26 - Barcelona, Spain @ LAUT*

11.27 - Madrid, Spain @ Siroco*

11/28 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration*

11/29 - Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB*

12/1 - Athens, Greece @ An Club

6/5-8/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

*with Demae