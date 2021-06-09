KeiyaA announces 2021 tour
Lo-fi bedroom R&B singer KeiyaA has announced an international 2021 tour in support of her excellent 2020 debut album Forever, Ya Girl. It kicks off with a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show on 8/27 in Prospect Park with the amazing bill of Yaeji (who headlines) and Nappy Nina, and then KeiyaA does a headlining East Coast/Midwest run surrounding Pitchfork Festival before wrapping up at LA's El Cid on October 1. In November, she does a Europe run surrounding Iceland Airwaves and Le Guess Who?. She also plays Primavera Sound 2022.
The headlining East Coast shows include a Brooklyn date at Baby's All Right on September 18. All dates are listed below.
KeiyaA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
8/11 - Locorotondo, Italy @ Locus Festival
8/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival w/ Yaeji, Nappy Nina
9/7 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
9/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse at Mr Smalls
9/12 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
9/15 - Detroit, MI @ Underground @ DIME
9/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
9/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
9/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid
11/3 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves
11/4 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja
11/5 - Oslo, Norway @ Krøsset
11/6 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Oceanen
11/8 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Ideal
11/9 - Aarhus, Denmark @ A-Huset
11/10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso*
11/11 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique*
11/12 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store
11/14 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
11/15 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
11/16 - Manchester, UK @ YES
11/17 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
11/18 - London, UK @ Electrowerkz*
11/19 - Paris, France @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde
11/20 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik*
11/21 - Milan, Italy @ Biko*
11/23 - Vienna, Austria @ Sass*
11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine*
11/26 - Barcelona, Spain @ LAUT*
11.27 - Madrid, Spain @ Siroco*
11/28 - Braga, Portugal @ Gnration*
11/29 - Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB*
12/1 - Athens, Greece @ An Club
6/5-8/22 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
*with Demae