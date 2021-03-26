KeiyaA doing livestream TONIGHT to celebrate vinyl release of ‘Forever, Ya Girl’

Written, performed, and produced almost entirely by KeiyaA alone (with co-production on a few songs by MIKE under his DJ Blackpower guise, and one song produced by DJ Cowriiie), Forever, Ya Girl came together over the course of six years and it sounds like if Solange's last album was re-created as lo-fi bedroom pop, but even that description doesn't do justice to how defiantly unique this album is.

R&B singer/producer/instrumentalist KeiyaA released Forever, Ya Girl last year and like we said in our review (quoted above), it's a quiet triumph. A year later, it's getting pressed to vinyl, and to celebrate that, and the one year anniversary of the album, she's streaming a show today, March 26 at 7 PM ET from Refuge Art Center in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now, and limited copies of the LP will be available for purchase during the show.

Stream Forever, Ya Girl below.