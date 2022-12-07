Kelela announces 2023 tour

Kelela's first new album since 2017, RAVEN, is out in February, and she's announced a 2023 tour supporting it. She'll play six shows in North America in March and April, with a seventh to follow in London. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on March 17 at Webster Hall. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 AM.

KELELA: 2023 TOUR

Mar 16 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

Mar 17 New York, NY Webster Hall

Mar 18 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Mar 23 Washington D.C. 9:30 Club

Mar 24 Toronto, ON The Opera House

Apr 01 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda

Apr 07 London, UK Outernet