Kelela announces new LP ‘RAVEN,’ shares single “On The Run”

Hot off the release of fantastic singles "Washed Away" and "Happy Ending," Kelela has officially announced a new album, RAVEN, due out February 10 via Warp (pre-order). She produced the album, her first full length since her 2017 debut Take Me Apart, alongside Asmara, LSDXOXO and ambient duo OCA (Yo Van Lanz and Florian T M Zeisig), with additional production from Bambii. Kelela wrote and arranged all of the songs on RAVEN, and on the making of the album, she says, “I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a black femme in dance music, despite its black origins. RAVEN is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

She's shared another new single from RAVEN, "On The Run," a pulsating, clubby R&B track. Kelela's voice is super smooth at the very front of the mix, with understated synths and echoing electronic percussion. The mix slips deeper into breathy ethereality as it goes on, reflecting the vast production palette supplied by Kelela, Yo Van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii. Listen to "On The Run," and check out the album art and tracklist for RAVEN, below.

RAVEN Tracklist:

1. Washed Away

2. Happy Ending

3. Let It Go

4. On the Run

5. Missed Call

6. Closure

7. Contact

8. Fooley

9. Holier

10. Raven

11. Bruises

12. Sorbet

13. Divorce

14. Enough for Love

15. Far Away