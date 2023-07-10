Kelela & Liv.e played BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival (pics, setlist)
After playing a "no frills" show at Webster Hall back in March, Kelela returned to NYC on Saturday night (7/8) to headline a free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park, in continued support of her fantastic new album Raven. It was a hot, humid night but the park was packed for Kelela's set, which she began accompanied by jazz pianist Jason Moran for a few songs, including a cover of Sade's "Like a Tattoo." She commanded the stage on her own after that (but brought out Rahrah Gabor for "Closure"), sticking mostly to her Raven material but also playing songs throughout her discography. See her setlist below.
Liv.e, who released her great sophomore album Girl In The Half Pearl in February, opened Saturday's show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.
SETLIST: KELELA @ BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL, 7/8/2023
ACOUSTIC WITH PIANO
Cherry Coffee
Jupiter
Blue Light
Like a Tattoo (Sade cover)
MAIN SHOW
Washed Away
Bluff
Let It Go
Bank Head
KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM
Rewind
Closure (With Rahrah Gabor)
Contact
Go All Night (Let Me Roll)
Send Me Out
Happy Ending
Enemy
On the Run
Raven
Bruises
Sorbet
All the Way Down