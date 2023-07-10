Kelela & Liv.e played BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival (pics, setlist)

After playing a "no frills" show at Webster Hall back in March, Kelela returned to NYC on Saturday night (7/8) to headline a free BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park, in continued support of her fantastic new album Raven. It was a hot, humid night but the park was packed for Kelela's set, which she began accompanied by jazz pianist Jason Moran for a few songs, including a cover of Sade's "Like a Tattoo." She commanded the stage on her own after that (but brought out Rahrah Gabor for "Closure"), sticking mostly to her Raven material but also playing songs throughout her discography. See her setlist below.

Liv.e, who released her great sophomore album Girl In The Half Pearl in February, opened Saturday's show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by P Squared below.

SETLIST: KELELA @ BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL, 7/8/2023

ACOUSTIC WITH PIANO

Cherry Coffee

Jupiter

Blue Light

Like a Tattoo (Sade cover)

MAIN SHOW

Washed Away

Bluff

Let It Go

Bank Head

KAYTRANADA_WAITIN_115 BPM

Rewind

Closure (With Rahrah Gabor)

Contact

Go All Night (Let Me Roll)

Send Me Out

Happy Ending

Enemy

On the Run

Raven

Bruises

Sorbet

All the Way Down