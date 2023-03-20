Kelela played Webster Hall (pics, video, setlist)

After releasing her fantastic new album Raven in February, her first since 2017, Kelela is on a brief spring tour, and she stopped in NYC for a show at Webster Hall on Friday night. Anticipation for the sold out show was high, with the line to get in stretching down 3rd Ave and onto E 12th St. After a DJ set, Kelela took the stage alone for a set that focused on her new album, and also included a few songs each from her 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me, 2015's Hallucinogen EP, and 2017's Take Me Apart. She explained that she'd deliberately gone for a "no frills" setup for this first Raven tour, saying, "for these first shows, I didn't want it to be too crazy, too big - I wanted to see the faces." It definitely gave the evening an intimate feel, and you can see pictures, the setlist, and an attendee-taken video below.

Kelela will be back in NYC later this month for the Solange-curated Eldorado Ballroom series, where she'll be joined by Res and keiyaA on March 30 at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

SETLIST: KELELA @ WEBSTER HALL, 3/17/2023 (via)

Washed Away

Bluff

Happy Ending

On the Run

Missed Call

Contact

Fooley

Go All Night

Let It Go

Bank Head

Waitin

Rewind

Raven

Bruises

Enough for Love

Encore:

All the Way Down (Total Freedom Edit)