Kelis releases first new song in 7 years, “Midnight Snacks” (watch the video)

R&B great Kelis has just released "Midnight Snacks," her first new music since her Ninja Tune-released 2014 comeback album Food. The track is an intentional return to the sound of her 1999 debut album Kaleidoscope. "I think it's about when I loved music, you know?" she said. "I'm looking for the era when I was excited about it, going back to the beginning, and coming full circle." Listen and watch the Adrienne Raquel-directed video below.

Kelis plays the throwback rap/R&B fest Lovers and Friends in Las Vegas in 2022.