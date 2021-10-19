Kelley Stoltz reissuing ‘Antique Glow’ on vinyl via Third Man w/ 14 bonus tracks

Kelley Stoltz's second album, 2001's Antique Glow, established the San Francisco singer-songwriter as a major talent. Made in a home studio with a TASCAM 388 eight-track with Stoltz playing all instruments, it was also a showcase for his DIY production skills and sounds like a lost treasure from 1971, with everything from baroque psychedelic pop to Nick Drake-style folk.

Antique Glow was originally self-released on vinyl by Stoltz with only 300 copies pressed, each with a hand-painted cover, but it was later reissued on CD by Jackpine Social Club, which in turn led to Kelley signing with Sub Pop.

Needless to say, original vinyl copies go for outrageous amounts on the secondary market (the only copy on Discogs currently is set at $850.00) so it's great news that the album is getting a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue by Third Man on November 21. The album has been remastered and expanded with 14 bonus tracks, including songs from an Australian tour-only CD and 10 tracks from the era that have never been released at all. For Stoltz-heads, this is a bucket list / holy grail release.

One of those bonus tracks is "Too Beck" which Stoltz originally shelved because he felt it, as the title suggests, sounded too much like Beck. He's got a point but it's also awesome, fun and still sounds like a Kelley Stoltz song. Check that out, and stream the original Antique Glow, below.

Kelley will celebrate the reissue's release with a San Francisco show at Great American Music Hall on November 19 with Vetiver and Almond Joy.

Stoltz continues to crank out great albums, the most recent of which was 2020's Ah! (etc).

KELLEY STOLTZ - ANTIQUE GLOW (20th ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED REISSUE) tracklist

1. Perpetual Night

2. Crystal Ball

3. Jewel of the Evening

4. Underwater's Where the Action Is

5. One Thousand Rainy Days

6. Tubes in the Moonlight

7. 26th Street Floor

8. Are You Electric

9. Please Visit Soon

10. Listen Darkly

11. Fake Day

12. Mean Marianne

13. Mt. Fuji

14. Silver Lining

15. Old Pictures (Bonus Track)

16. Immobile Bones (Bonus Track)

17. You'll Find the Truth in the Frying Pan (Bonus Track)

18. You and Me and 100 Others (Bonus Track)

19. You're Making Me Yawn (Bonus Track)

20. Interplanetary Wisdom (Bonus Track)

21. Harmonica Makes the Doggy Go Wild (Bonus Track)

22. Dead John (Bonus Track)

23. Baby's Fingers (Bonus Track)

24. Too Beck (Bonus Track)

25. Discount City VU (Bonus Track)

26. Umbrella (Bonus Track)

27. Spilled Milk (Live on PBS) (Bonus Track)