Kelly Lee Owens & Annie Hart played Bowery Ballroom (pics)

Kelly Lee Owens is touring around her appearance at Pitchfork Fest and III Points, and kicked off her trek in NYC with shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg with Doss on Wednesday (9/8), and Bowery Ballroom with Annie Hart on Thursday (9/9).

We caught the Bowery Ballroom show, where Kelly opened her set with "Arpeggi" and "Re-Wild" from last year's great Inner Song, and went on to split the set equally between that album and her 2017 self-titled debut, including "On," "Keep Walking," Anxi," "Melt!' and more before finishing the night with her rework of Jenny Hval's "Kingsize." KLO had the crowd going from the start, and the sound and light show were exemplary. A pictures of the setlist is below.

Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone provided a gentle start to the night, breaking out a accordion at one point and bringing out Jane Herships to help with a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

Check out photos from Thursday's Bowery Ballroom below.

Kelly plays Pitchfork tonight and you can watch her set via the festival's livestream tonight (9/10) at 7:30 PM Eastern.