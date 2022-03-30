Kelly Lee Owens announces ‘LP.8′ (stream 2 tracks)

Kelly Lee Owens is back with a new album, LP.8, which will be out digitally on April 29 via Smalltown Supersound, with the vinyl release on June 10. This one is quite a bit different than 2020's Inner Song. She made the album in Oslo with noise artist Lasse Marhaug, who has worked with with Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval, and looked to both Throbbing Gristle and Enya as inspiration.

What does that sound like? You can listen to two tracks now: "Sonic 8" leans more toward noise, while "Olga" is more serene, and neither are anywhere near the dancefloor. They are each quite beautiful in their own way, though. Listen below.

KLO has upcoming live dates in Australia, Europe and the UK. Those are listed below.

You can pick up Kelly Lee Owens' first album on vinyl in the BV shop.

attachment-kelly-lee-owens-lp8 loading...

LP.8 Tracklist

1. Release

2. Voice

3. Anadlu

4. S.O (2)

5. Olga

6. Nana Piano

7. Quickening

8. One

9. Sonic 8

Kelly Lee Owens - 2022 Tour Dates

Fri. June 3 - Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub

Sat. June 4 - Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]

Wed. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest

Sun. June 19 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

Sat. June 25 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds

Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Fri. July 8 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest

Sun. July 10 - Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival

Fri. July 22 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot

Sat. July 23 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Sat. July 30 - London, UK @ South Facing

Sun. July 31 - Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set]

Sat. Aug. 20 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Sun. Aug. 21 - Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival