Kelly Lee Owens expands tour, adds 2nd shows in NYC, L.A., more

Kelly Lee Owens will be in the US in September to tour around her appearance at the Pitchfork Music Festival. She's just added a few more dates, including second shows in NYC, Oakland and Los Angeles, and will now also play Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.

The new NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 9 and the new L.A. date is September 24 at The Lodge Room. Tickets for all newly added shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time.

You can still get tickets to Kelly's other NYC show (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/8) but her 9/25 Lodge Room show is sold out.

KLO released the great Inner Song last year and you can listen to that and watch the amazing video for "Corner of My Sky" (featuring Michael Sheen) below.

KELLY LEE OWENS - 2021 TOUR DATES

7 Aug 2021 - Liverpool - Festevol

26 Aug 2021 - Margate - Dreamland (supporting Caribou)

27 Aug 2021 - London - All Points East

8 Sep 2021 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg

9 Sep 2021 - Bowery Ballroom - New York

10 Sep 2021 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago

11 Sep 2021 - Making Time 21 Years - Philadelphia

13 Sep 2021 - Cambridge - Sinclair

14 Sep 2021 - DC - Union Stage

16 Sep 2021 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

17 Sep 2021 - Denver - Globe Hall

18 Sep 2021 - Seattle - Neumos

19 Sep 2021 - Portland - Holocene

21 Sep 2021 - Starline - San Francisco

22 Sep 2021 - San Francisco - Starline Social Club

24 Sep 2021 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room

25 Sep 2021 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room

9 Oct 2021 - Wrexham - FOCUS Wales

18 Nov 2021 - Belfast - Empire Music Hall

19th Nov 2021 - Dublin - Button Factory

20th Nov 2021 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse

22nd Nov 2021 - Newcastle - St Dom's Social Club

23rd Nov 2021 - Leeds - Brudenell Community Room

24th Nov 2021 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 2

25th Nov 2021 - Cardiff - Y Plas

27th Nov 2021 - Brighton - Patterns

30th Nov 2021 - Manchester - The Ritz

2nd Dec 2021 - London - Earth

4 Dec 2021 - UK - Manchester - KLO DJ Set at Bicep Live at the Warehouse Project