Kelly Lee Owens expands tour, adds 2nd shows in NYC, L.A., more
Kelly Lee Owens will be in the US in September to tour around her appearance at the Pitchfork Music Festival. She's just added a few more dates, including second shows in NYC, Oakland and Los Angeles, and will now also play Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.
The new NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom on September 9 and the new L.A. date is September 24 at The Lodge Room. Tickets for all newly added shows go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time.
You can still get tickets to Kelly's other NYC show (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/8) but her 9/25 Lodge Room show is sold out.
KLO released the great Inner Song last year and you can listen to that and watch the amazing video for "Corner of My Sky" (featuring Michael Sheen) below.
KELLY LEE OWENS - 2021 TOUR DATES
7 Aug 2021 - Liverpool - Festevol
26 Aug 2021 - Margate - Dreamland (supporting Caribou)
27 Aug 2021 - London - All Points East
8 Sep 2021 - Brooklyn - Music Hall of Williamsburg
9 Sep 2021 - Bowery Ballroom - New York
10 Sep 2021 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago
11 Sep 2021 - Making Time 21 Years - Philadelphia
13 Sep 2021 - Cambridge - Sinclair
14 Sep 2021 - DC - Union Stage
16 Sep 2021 - Minneapolis - Fine Line
17 Sep 2021 - Denver - Globe Hall
18 Sep 2021 - Seattle - Neumos
19 Sep 2021 - Portland - Holocene
21 Sep 2021 - Starline - San Francisco
22 Sep 2021 - San Francisco - Starline Social Club
24 Sep 2021 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room
25 Sep 2021 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room
9 Oct 2021 - Wrexham - FOCUS Wales
18 Nov 2021 - Belfast - Empire Music Hall
19th Nov 2021 - Dublin - Button Factory
20th Nov 2021 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse
22nd Nov 2021 - Newcastle - St Dom's Social Club
23rd Nov 2021 - Leeds - Brudenell Community Room
24th Nov 2021 - Birmingham - O2 Institute 2
25th Nov 2021 - Cardiff - Y Plas
27th Nov 2021 - Brighton - Patterns
30th Nov 2021 - Manchester - The Ritz
2nd Dec 2021 - London - Earth
4 Dec 2021 - UK - Manchester - KLO DJ Set at Bicep Live at the Warehouse Project