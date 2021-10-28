Kelly Lee Owens shares “Unity,” written for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Kelly Lee Owens has just shared a new single, "Unity," which was written for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. "They [FIFA] kept using the word epic and I just took that and ran with it and made it as epic and bold as I could," says Kelly. "I put everything I had into it – rising arpeggios, rising basslines. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.” Check out the song below.

Owens was in North America back in September for a tour around Pitchfork fest, including NYC shows.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand runs July 19 - August 19, 2023

Check out pics of Kelly Lee Owens' Pitchfork set: