Kelly Lee Owens touring in September ++ remix EP out this week

Kelly Lee Owens will be on tour in September surrounding her appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival. Dates start in Brooklyn before hitting Chicago for P4K, and then the tour heads to Philly, Cambridge, DC, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland and, finally, Los Angeles. She'll be back in the U.S. in October for Miami's III Points. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/8 and the L.A. show is at The Lodge Room on 9/25. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 1 PM EDT.

Kelly releases the Inner Song Remix Series EP this week, which features songs from last year's great Inner Song reworked by Breaka, Loraine James, Eikka, Shorter Roza, Yazzus, and Coby Sey. You can listen to the Breaka, Joraine James and Elkka remixes below.

Inner Song Remixes EP Tracklist

1. Re-Wild (Breaka Remix)

2. Wake-Up (Loraine James Remix)

3. On (Elkka Remix)

4. Night (Roza Terenzi Remix)

5. L.I.N.E. (Yazzus Remix)

6. Corner of my Sky feat. John Cale (Coby Sey Rework)

7. Jeanette (Haider Remix)

Kelly Lee Owens - 2021 Tour Dates

Wed. Sept. 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

Mon. Sept. 13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Sept. 14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thu. Sept. 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Sept. 17 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Sat. Sept. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

Sun. Sept. 19 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Wed. Sept. 22 - Oakland, CA @ Starline

Sat. Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Oct. 22 - Sat. Oct. 23 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival