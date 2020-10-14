Kelly Moran & Prurient prep split album (stream 2 tracks)

Experimental electronic artists Kelly Moran and Prurient have announced a split album, Chain Reaction At Dusk, which will be out December 4 via Prurient's Hospital Productions. The record was originally planned for their tour with Merzbow, and features three tracks by Moran and two by Prurient.

Kelly Moran's side was recorded in 2018, using "prepared piano treated with delays and granular synthesis over a heavy wash of droning, arpeggiating synthesizers," Prurient's Dominick Fernow made his side in Berlin at Guy Brewer's (Shifted) former studio, using "a cache of pristine analog synthesizers and sequencers." You can check out a cut from both: Moran's very pretty "Helix III" and Prurient's throbbing but ambient-leaning "Tokyo Exorcist."

Listen to those songs, and check out the split's artwork and tracklist, below.

Chain Reaction at Dusk tracklist:

01 Kelly Moran: “Red Storm”

02 Kelly Moran: “Helix III”

03 Kelly Moran: “Hymn”

04 Prurient: “Tokyo Exorcist”

05 Prurient: “Help If I May Ask”