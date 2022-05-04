Kelsey Waldon announces new album ‘No Regular Dog,’ shares “Sweet Little Girl”

Kentucky-born country singer Kelsey Waldon will follow 2019's White Noise/White Lines with a new album, No Regular Dog, on August 12 via the late John Prine's Oh Boy Records (pre-order). The album was produced by Shooter Jennings, who called Kelsey "a top shelf artist who feels a deep responsibility to country music, the preservation of its history, and the quality of its future," and Shooter also played piano, organ, and synth on the album, which also features Kelsey's touring band, as well as Doug Pettibone (dobro, guitar), Aubrey Richmond (fiddle), and background vocalists Kyshona Armstrong, Mickie Conley, Maureen Murphy and Kristen Rogers.

The first single is the lovely, breezy country folk of "Sweet Little Girl," which Kelsey says is "in part about me, but perhaps it’s also about you. It’s about the rage and unrest inside during a process to find healing. It’s simply just about a gal who is trying to find her way back ‘home.’" It comes with a nostalgia-inducing music video that takes cues from old variety shows, and you can check that out below.

Kelsey also has upcoming tour dates, including the Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe tour, and those are listed below.

Tracklist

1. No Regular Dog

2. Sweet Little Girl

3. Tall and Mighty

4. You Can’t Ever Tell

5. Season’s Ending

6. History Repeats Itself

7. Backwater Blues

8. Simple as Love

9. Peace Alone (Reap What You Sow)

10. Progress Again

11. The Dog (Outro)

Kelsey Waldon -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 28—Morehead, KY—Downtown Morehead Roots Music Weekend

June 11—Pineville, KY—Laurel Cove Music Festival 2022

June 14—Hamburg, Germany—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 15—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 16—London, United Kingdom—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 18—London, United Kingdom—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 19—Manchester, United Kingdom—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 21—Glasgow, United Kingdom—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 22—Dublin, Ireland—Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe 2022

June 25—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree 2022

June 26—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

July 15-16—Chicago, IL—Country on Western Music Festival 2022