Kelsey Waldon played Mercury Lounge (pics, setlist)

Kentucky-born country singer Kelsey Waldon is on the road supporting her new album No Regular Dog and stopped by NYC's Mercury Lounge on Tuesday night. She was backed by a seriously tight band -- she called them "her hot band" in a tip of the hat to Lyle Lovett -- who seemed like they had been playing together a lot longer than the two months they have. Things went from straight-ahead country into Flying Burrito Brothers-style jamming, and in addition to her own songs, Kelsey also dedicated a song to the late John Prine (she's signed to his label, Oh Boy Records).

Check out photos from the night by P Squared, including opener Olivia Ellen Lloyd and a pic of Kelsey's setist, below.