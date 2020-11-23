Ken Jennings will be Jeopardy’s next host

Iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebec sadly passed away earlier this month after a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. The show will air "10 of his best episodes" the weeks of December 21 and 28, followed by the final episodes he taped the week of January 4. After that, they'll debut a new host: record-setting Jeopardy winner Ken Jennings. He'll be the first of a series of "interim guest hosts," and production will begin on the new episodes he features in on November 30.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that we wanted to show to go on after him," executive producer Mike Richards says. "We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved."

"There will only ever be one Alex Trebek," Ken tweeted, "but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January."

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition started earlier this month is calling for Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor LeVar Burton to take over Jeopardy!'s hosting gig.

