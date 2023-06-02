KEN mode announce new album ‘VOID,’ share “The Shrike”
Noise rock lifers KEN mode have announced VOID, a followup and companion album to last year's NULL, coming almost exactly one year later, September 22 via Artoffact Records (pre-order). Guitarist/vocalist Jesse Matthewson says, "This album is the companion piece to 2022's NULL album. Both were written and produced at the same time, throughout the pandemic, and recorded by Andrew Schneider in the fall of 2021. The two-album arc was written with the intention of being two separate works that could be coupled together to make one full album."
The album features recently-released singles "Painless" and "I Cannot," as well as the just-released "The Shrike," which Jesse calls "our version of a classic, driving rock song. Equal parts Drive Like Jehu and Queens of the Stone Age." Check it out below.
Tracklist
1) The Shrike
2) Painless
3) These Wires
4) We're Small Enough
5) I Cannot
6) A Reluctance of Being
7) He Was a Good Man, He Was a Taxpayer
8) Not Today, Old Friend
KEN mode -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sep 24 - Porto, PT @ Amplifest
Sep 26 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 w/Fange
Sep 27 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef w/Fange
Sep 28 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère w/Fange
Sep 29 - Angoulême, FR @ La Nef w/Fange
Sep 30 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai w/Fange
Oct 1 - Yverdon-Les-Bains, CH @ L'Amalgame
Oct 2 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Jubez w/Fange
Oct 3 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol w/Fange
Oct 4 - Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Łącznik w/Fange
Oct 5 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree w/Fange
Oct 7 - Aalborg, DK @ 1000 Fryd w/Fange
Oct 8 - Aarhus, DK @ HeadQuarters w/Fange
Oct 10 - Liege, BE @ La Zone w/Fange
Oct 11 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat w/Fange
Oct 12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique w/Fange
Oct 13 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
Oct 14 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall w/Lingua Ignota