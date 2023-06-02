KEN mode announce new album ‘VOID,’ share “The Shrike”

Noise rock lifers KEN mode have announced VOID, a followup and companion album to last year's NULL, coming almost exactly one year later, September 22 via Artoffact Records (pre-order). Guitarist/vocalist Jesse Matthewson says, "This album is the companion piece to 2022's NULL album. Both were written and produced at the same time, throughout the pandemic, and recorded by Andrew Schneider in the fall of 2021. The two-album arc was written with the intention of being two separate works that could be coupled together to make one full album."

The album features recently-released singles "Painless" and "I Cannot," as well as the just-released "The Shrike," which Jesse calls "our version of a classic, driving rock song. Equal parts Drive Like Jehu and Queens of the Stone Age." Check it out below.

Tracklist

1) The Shrike

2) Painless

3) These Wires

4) We're Small Enough

5) I Cannot

6) A Reluctance of Being

7) He Was a Good Man, He Was a Taxpayer

8) Not Today, Old Friend

KEN mode -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 24 - Porto, PT @ Amplifest

Sep 26 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 w/Fange

Sep 27 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef w/Fange

Sep 28 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère w/Fange

Sep 29 - Angoulême, FR @ La Nef w/Fange

Sep 30 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai w/Fange

Oct 1 - Yverdon-Les-Bains, CH @ L'Amalgame

Oct 2 - Karlsruhe, DE @ Jubez w/Fange

Oct 3 - Dresden, DE @ Ostpol w/Fange

Oct 4 - Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Łącznik w/Fange

Oct 5 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree w/Fange

Oct 7 - Aalborg, DK @ 1000 Fryd w/Fange

Oct 8 - Aarhus, DK @ HeadQuarters w/Fange

Oct 10 - Liege, BE @ La Zone w/Fange

Oct 11 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat w/Fange

Oct 12 - Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique w/Fange

Oct 13 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

Oct 14 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall w/Lingua Ignota