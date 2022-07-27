KEN mode announce tour with Frail Body

Winnipeg noisy post-hardcore greats KEN mode have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album NULL, and they'll be joined by Illinois screamo band Frail Body, which makes for an awesome double bill. The tour goes down in October and November, hitting Chicago, Austin, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, and more. All dates are listed below. KEN mode guitarist/vocalist Jesse Matthewson says:

We needed to get out and pound the pavement, as it's the only way we know to properly launch a record. We're thankful we're able to bring out a killer younger band like Frail Body, who embodies everything that is right in this music: sick riffs, passion, and emotion. We've been working on this one for a while, and are super excited to announce this run, all the way down to Texas, up the East Coast, and back up through the Midwest. I can hear the 'what about ______?!' already! Since we're a day job band these days, we can't afford to take off 4-6 weeks to do full territory runs anymore, so we try to cover as much range as we can without having our businesses completely fall apart in our absence. Being an adult sucks, but in terms of appropriate distractions from the day to day, we've set up an ideal run to showcase all of the new material, and are super excited to get to see Frail Body every night for three weeks! We're playing a lot of our favorite venues, and are super stoked to see so many of our American friends. More to come, as we continue to navigate this entertaining pandemic performance landscape!

The Brooklyn date is November 5 at Saint Vitus. Tickets will be on sale soon. All dates are listed below.

KEN mode / Frail Body -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 20 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 21 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Oct 22 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Oct 23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

Oct 24 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

Oct 25 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Oct 26 - Little Rock, AR @ Vino's

Oct 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Oct 28 - Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

Oct 29 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic

Oct 30 - Denton, TX @ No Coast Fest

Oct 31 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Nov 2 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Nov 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Nov 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Nov 6 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

Nov 7 - Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus

Nov 8 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Nov 9 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Nov 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Nov 12 - Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium