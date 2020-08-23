Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg release Kobe Bryant tributes for his 42nd birthday

Kendrick Lamar apparently has a new album on the way, but he's been very quiet this year, except for when he hit the streets to protest against police brutality in Compton and today when he teamed with Nike to honor the late Kobe Bryant on what would've been the NBA star's 42nd birthday. Kendrick does a spoken word performance in Nike's new "Better | Mamba Forever" ad, in which Kendrick begins "Kobe taught us to be better" and then goes on to list "Better friend. Better fighter. Better rider. Better eater. Better leader. Better generation. Better nation," and so on. The video includes footage of Kobe, footage of recent protests, and more.

As Stereogum points out, Snoop Dogg did a similar thing for ESPN. Watch both below. Snoop also released a Nipsey Hussle tribute on what would have been Nip's 35th birthday last week.

Juicy J, Nas, and Adam Sandler were among those paying tribute to Kobe today too:

