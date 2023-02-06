Kendrick Lamar at Grammys: “All we ever wanted was to be able to be the biggest underground artist of all time”

The 2023 Grammys are underway, and so far Kendrick Lamar has taken home three awards: Best Rap Album for Mr Morale and The Big Steppers, and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5."

"I wanna thank my fans for trusting me with these words. As artists, we're all entertainers, and we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions, so making this record, this was one of my toughest records to make," Kendrick said in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Album (after being introduced by Cardi B). "Going back and thinking about where I started with rap and how far it's came, I would like to thank the culture for allowing me to evolve and be able to make a song like 'Mother I Sober.' All we ever wanted was to be able to be the biggest underground artist of all time, and I finally found imperfection with this album."

He was also up for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, but lost Album to Harry Styles, Record to Lizzo, and Song to Bonnie Raitt. See the full list of winners here.