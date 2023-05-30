Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem share Bon Iver-sampling single “The Hillbillies”

Cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have teamed up once again for a Bon Iver-sampling single called "The Hillbillies." The track flips a sample of Bon Iver's 2020 single "PDLIF," which itself samples "Visit Croatia" by Alabaster DePlume. "The Hillbillies" is audacious and fun, with production by Evil Giane. The song comes with a music video directed by Neal Farmer, with a cameo by Tyler, The Creator. Check it out below.

Kendrick and Baby Keem have worked together on several tracks from Kendrick's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Keem's The Melodic Blue. They won a Grammy for their 2021 single "Family Ties."

Kendrick and Baby Keem both play Bonnaroo, and Primavera Sound coming up, and Kendrick's upcoming dates also include Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, ACL Fest, Life is Beautiful, and more.