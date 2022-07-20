Kendrick Lamar began tour in OKC with live debuts of many ‘Mr. Morale’ songs (videos, setlist)
Kendrick Lamar released his stunning new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (one of the best albums of 2022 so far) back in May, and last night (7/19) he began his North American tour in support of it at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. Having already played some of the new album's songs at his recent European festivals, he made the live debuts of others, including "Worldwide Steppers," "Father Time," "Purple Hearts," "Die Hard," "Auntie Diaries," "Crown," and "Mr. Morale," the latter of which saw him joined by Tanna Leone, who appears on the album version and is opening this tour. The tour's other opener, Baby Keem, joined Kendrick during "Family Ties," their collaboration off Keem's 2021 album The Melodic Blue.
Kendrick also played a bunch of favorites from earlier albums, including "DNA," "HUMBLE," "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe," "Backseat Freestyle," "Money Trees," "m.A.A.d city," "Alright," and more. Watch a fan-shot, full-set video of the show, as well as videos of individual songs, and check out the full setlist, below.
Kendrick's tour continues at Austin's Moody Center on Thursday (7/21), and Kendrick has NYC-area shows coming up on August 5 & 6 at Barclays Center and August 7 at UBS Arena. Tickets here. It seems possibly worth noting that Summer Walker (who sings a memorable guest verse on "Purple Hearts") plays NYC the same weekend.
Vinyl copies of Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper and older Kendrick albums available here.
Kendrick Lamar @ Paycom Center - 7/19/22 Setlist
Savior (Interlude) (Instrumental) (played over tape) (via)
United in Grief
N95
ELEMENT.
Worldwide Steppers (Live debut)
Backseat Freestyle
Rich (Interlude) (played over tape)
Rich Spirit
HUMBLE.
Father Time (Live debut)
m.A.A.d city
We Cry Together (Snippet) (played over tape)
Purple Hearts (Live debut)
Alright
Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe (Remix)
Die Hard (Live debut)
The Art of Peer Pressure
DNA.
Money Trees
LOVE.
family ties (Baby Keem song) (with Baby Keem)
Mirror
LOYALTY.
Auntie Diaries (Final verse only; Live debut)
Silent Hill
Crown (Live debut)
Mr. Morale (with Tanna Leone) (Live debut)
Count Me Out
Savior